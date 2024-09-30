Albanese Government Cracks Down on Supermarket Pricing Practices

The Albanese Government will give the consumer watchdog an additional $30 million to crack down on misleading and deceptive pricing practices and unconscionable conduct in the supermarket and retail sector. The funding will help the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission conduct more investigations, enforcement, and monitoring.

The ACCC is now investigating whether the practice known as “land banking” is hurting competition in the sector, as prime sites are prised away from rivals. The Albanese Government is taking a big stick to the supermarkets as it is popular with voters during this protracted cost-of-living crisis, fuelled by years of high inflation, a housing crisis and global economic uncertainty. “We are announcing a crackdown on dodgy supermarket practices,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

