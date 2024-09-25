Albanese Dodges Questions On Negative Gearing Changes

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has dodged repeated questions on negative gearing after a report arose on Wednesday morning that his government is mulling changes.Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has deflected repeated questioning over a new report the government is looking at negative gearing changes.

Speaking in Launceston to announce other health and education reforms, the Prime Minister was immediately asked about the negative gearing revelations. After lauding the government’s new announcement, the Prime Minister finally fielded a question on negative gearing where he acknowledged he had “seen those reports” before discussing the housing legislation stall in the Senate.

“What our government is considering is fixing housing supply by getting our legislation through the Senate. That's what we're considering,” he said. Clennell described the initial reporting as a “beat up” and claimed changes to negative gearing were unlikely to happen. “In fact I once did an FOI on advice from Treasury on changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax to the Treasurer and there were so many documents they said it will take us too long to process them all.”

Negative Gearing Anthony Albanese Labor Government Housing Policy Capital Gains Tax

