Albanese assertive in China relation-building despite Biden’s warning to heed caution

“China has engaged in activities that Russia and many others have engaged in, in terms of intimidation and dealing with other countries.” Asked on what he made of these comments on Thursday, Mr Albanese said while there were evident contrasts across all three nations’ political systems and values, Australia could still advance its strategic interests with a prudent foreign policy approach.

China and the States are Australia’s biggest assets in the spheres of trade and defence, but the two have historically shared a hegemonic power rivalry. Removal of tariffs on Australia barley and hay was announced this year, with wine sanctions also on the cusp of being dumped.

“This is a relationship that matters, but it also matters in other areas as well. It’s important that we put forward Australia’s positions on human rights, on our democratic values that we have,” the Prime Minister said.“The United States is our ally, I have a very warm relationship with President Biden (but) the nature of the interactions in China will obviously be different to that and it’s right to point it out, but it’s wrong to therefore say ‘oh don’t bother’.

The PM said he was “very pleased” to take up the invitation and was eager to further dialogue and bolster mutual understanding regardless of whether that brought agreement on issues of shared interest.

