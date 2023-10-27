Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh’s finds out family killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza while on air

An Israeli air strike killed the family of a news station’s Gaza bureau chief, Wael Al-Dahdouh — a devastating reality that Dahdouh learned on-air while reporting on the Israel-Hamas war. “The Al Jazeera Media Network extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to our colleague Wael Al-Dahdouh on the loss of his family in an Israeli airstrike,” the Qatari funded channel said in a statement. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Journalist learns family in Gaza killed while on air.

More than 7000 of people living in Gaza have lost their lives since the onset of the war, according to Gaza’s Hamas run health ministry. Dahdouh, overcome with emotion, was seen kneeling before the body of his 15-year-old son, Mahmoud, who Al Jazeera reported had hoped to grow up to become a journalist like his father. Additional footage showed the shattered father holding the body of his seven-year-old daughter.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

7NewsAustralia »

Al Jazeera journalist live on air when airstrike kills family in GazaAn Al Jazeera journalist reporting from the war zone in Gaza was live on air when he was told his family had been killed reportedly in an Israeli airstrike. Read more ⮕

‘Time to leave now’: Australians told to flee Lebanon amid conflict in Middle East between Israel and Hamas7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Average household with solar panels saving thousands of dollars on power bills7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Motorcyclist fighting for life after collision on Cumberland Highway, Greystanes7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Suspect in fatal shooting of 18 people at bowling alley in Maine still at large7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Matildas defender Ellie Carpenter’s perfect response to World Cup heartache sets up 2-0 win over Iran7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕