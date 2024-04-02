Ajax Suspends New CEO on Suspicion of Insider Trading

Ajax have suspended new CEO Alex Kroes with immediate effect on suspicion he has been involved in insider trading in the club’s shares. Kroes had bought more than 17,000 Ajax shares a week before his intended appointment was announced.

Kroes plans to seek a judgment by Dutch financial watchdog AFM on his acquisitions.

CTT ASX: Cettire defends CEO’s $127m share sale ahead of stock slumpDean Mintz offloaded the stake in the luxury retailer after questions were raised about the company’s custom duties. He remains the largest shareholder.

AFL tribunal suspends Essendon’s Peter Wright after huge hit on Sydney Swan Harry Cunningham7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Australia to investigate how Palestinians crossed Gaza border after government suspends visasHome affairs investigating how some Palestinians crossed from Gaza into Egypt ‘without explanation’

Nikki Haley Suspends Presidential CampaignNikki Haley has suspended her US presidential campaign but stopped short of endorsing Donald Trump, arguing he needs to "earn the votes" of Americans who don't support him. Donald Trump and Joe Biden secured major victories in most state races.

Indonesia suspends live cattle imports from Darwin export yardAn Australian source told this masthead that more than 150 cattle from a Northern Territory property were dumped at sea.

