Aitana Bonmatí Wins 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or

Being part of an era that has been able to enjoy Bonmatí play football is a privilege. Whether watching Barcelona or Spain and despite being surrounded by indisputable stars, one’s eye is automatically drawn to the diminutive figure at the heart of midfield. She has received praise from her peers, male and female, while Pep Guardiola, one of her idols, has lauded her achievements.

Whether sitting deep or pushed higher up, as she was at Barcelona last season, Bonmatí links defence to attack with effortless elegance. She commands the pitch with understated authority and energy. Her vision, versatility and ball-possessing skills are second to none while her ability to break an opponent’s press are crucial to her teams’ success.

Born in Catalonia’s Vilanova i la Geltrú, Bonmatí is a product of Barcelona’s famous youth system, rising through the ranks to make her debut for the seniors in 2016. She was used sparingly in her first two seasons but established herself as a first team player in the 2018-2019 season and has never looked back. Now a quadruple Spanish league champion and two-time Champions League winner, she is the current Uefa Player of the Year and UWCL Player of the Season.

She is also a player who is finding her voice away from the pitch, unafraid to use her platform to speak up. Her speech after picking up the Uefa Player of the Year award in the aftermath of the Luis Rubiales controversy received high praise and she echoed similar thoughts on Monday. “As role models we have a responsibility on and off the pitch,” she said. “We should be more than athletes and keep leading by example and fighting together for a better, peaceful and equal world.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Ballon d’Or 2023: Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmatí named winnersLionel Messi and Aitana Bonmatí were crowned the best footballers in the world after pivotal roles in Argentina and Spain’s World Cup glory

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Ballon d’Or 2023: Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmatí named winnersLionel Messi and Aitana Bonmatí were crowned the best players in the world after key roles in Argentina and Spain’s World Cup glory

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Sam Kerr rated second best player in the world at Ballon d'Or awardsKerr plays for Chelsea and captained the Matildas at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Aitana Bonmatí and Lionel Messi win women’s and men’s awardsAitana Bonmatí and Lionel Messi have been named the 2023 Ballon d’Or winners at the annual football awards ceremony in Paris.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: New fund launched to support women and girls in footballAfter the success of the CommBank Matildas' at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Commonwealth Bank and Football Australia are launching a fund to support women and girls in football.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: The power of satire: Australia’s best political cartoons of 2023From the trials and tribulations of Donald Trump to the campaign for an Indigenous voice to parliament, Russ Radcliffe rounds up a year of fear and loathing in politics

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕