Aitana Bonmatí is a worthy winner of the Ballon d’Or – watching her play is a privilege

Being part of an era that has been able to enjoy Bonmatí play football is a privilege. Whether watching Barcelona or Spain and despite being surrounded by indisputable stars, one’s eye is automatically drawn to the diminutive figure at the heart of midfield. She has received praise from her peers, male and female, while Pep Guardiola, one of her idols, has lauded her achievements.

Born in Catalonia’s Vilanova i la Geltrú, Bonmatí is a product of Barcelona’s famous youth system, rising through the ranks to make her debut for the seniors in 2016. She was used sparingly in her first two seasons but established herself as a first team player in the 2018-2019 season and has never looked back. Now a quadruple Spanish league champion and two-time Champions League winner, she is the current Uefa Player of the Year and UWCL Player of the Season.

She is also a player who is finding her voice away from the pitch, unafraid to use her platform to speak up. Her speech after picking up the Uefa Player of the Year award in the aftermath of the Luis Rubiales controversy received high praise and she echoed similar thoughts on Monday. “As role models we have a responsibility on and off the pitch,” she said. “We should be more than athletes and keep leading by example and fighting together for a better, peaceful and equal world.

Once again, however, controversy surrounded the ceremony and France Footballhas questions to answer. One would have thought that after the infamous, lessons would have been learned but numerous incidents on Monday evening called the Ballon d’Or’s treatment of women’s football into question.

