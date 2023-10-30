Byron Bay fintech Zepto has laid off 20 per cent of its workforce as part of a restructure built to limit its focus on controversial cryptocurrency exchanges and target areas with better growth prospects.

Westpac’s concerns led to all major banks issuing bans on transfers to “high-risk” cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance. The Australian Financial Crimes Exchange says A Zepto spokesman said that, while the business had reduced its focus on cryptocurrency exchanges, the redundancies – some 19 people – were “not related to off-boarding Binance as a customer”. “Zepto continues to process payments for cryptocurrency exchanges. These exchanges only represent a small proportion of our customer base,” he said.

“While necessary, this was a tough decision to make,” the spokesman said. “We are delivering on our commitment post-restructure and have brought new talent into the business to better support our vision,” he added. headtopics.com

Zepto said it hired 10 workers since the June restructure, and have another 10 job openings as it expands work on PayTo – a real-time payments option for businesses that allows them to set up requests from specific PayIDs for subscription services, regular bills or general purchases.to enable PayTo for the supermarket retailer, and linked up with digital delivery firm OZEDI to facilitate instant superannuation payments.

It will require the exchanges to provide services honestly and fairly, manage conflicts of interest, make disclosures, submit financial accounts and meet solvency and cash reserve requirements.

