Airport in Southern Russia Closed After Anti-Israel Protesters Run onto Runway

A video posted on social media shows people running through the airport chanting and waving Palestinian flags.Around 20 people were injured, according to local health authorities.Read More

A video posted on social media shows people running through the airport chanting and waving Palestinian flags.Around 20 people were injured, according to local health authorities.Read More

Protesters Storm Airport in Muslim Region Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictProtesters broke into an airport in a mostly Muslim region during the Israel-Hamas conflict, prompting Russia to close the airport and send security forces. There were injuries reported, and the airport will remain closed until November 6. Read more ⮕

Mob storms Dagestan airport in search of Jewish passengers from Israel Airport in Russia’s Muslim southern region closed after hundreds storm tarmac and climb on to planes Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war live: Gaza phone and internet cut off as Israel intensifies bombardmentIsrael knocks out territory’s communications as it says it is ‘expanding’ ground operations in Gaza; UN general assembly passes resolution calling for truce Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Gulf states condemn Israeli ground operation. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Gulf states condemn Israeli ground operation. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Gulf states condemn Israeli ground operation. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕