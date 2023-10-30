AIJAC Executive Director criticizes Employment Minister for supporting Palestinian flag raising

AIJAC Executive Director Colin Rubenstein says Employment Minister Tony Burke “crossed the line” in not repudiating suggestions that Israel was an “apartheid” state and that it was committing genocide in Gaza.

He said Mr Burke should have been calling on Hamas to cease its attacks and to release the hostages the group is holding in Gaza. Mr Rubenstein’s remarks come as Mr Burke has come under fire after he threw his support behind the decision of a council in his electorate of Watson to raise the Palestinian flag until a ceasefire is declared in the war-torn Middle East.

Canterbury-Bankstown Council unanimously voted to fly the red, black, white and green flag at Paul Keating Park and the Campsie Administration building. The proposal hopes to provide a place to mourn for the Palestinians in Gaza without essential supplies like food, water, fuel and medicine and sheltering from unrelenting bombing. headtopics.com