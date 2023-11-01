AI Safety Summit: Global tech rivals pledge to join forces against the machines

Previous international attempts to tackle AI threats such as deepfakes, disinformation, electoral manipulation, fraud, loss of privacy, synthetic data, bias and discrimination have foundered because different countries approach the problem in different ways.

“This is a moment where people usually approach these things thinking that it’ll be hard to get different countries working together on something,” he said. “You’re seeing here a movement to actually find ways to cooperate on incredibly complex technology. It’s a pretty significant move, and I think it gives us a greater basis to see stuff happen.”

But it was unclear just how coordinated the group of countries would be. US Vice-President Kamala Harris used a speech in London to confirm that the White House would set up an AI Safety Institute, which duplicates a British initiative.

And although she said that the US wanted to work with countries like China on developing international rules and norms for AI, Ms Harris was clear that the US wanted to call the shots.“We intend that these domestic AI policies will serve as a model for global policy,” she said.The signatories concurred on the need to “foster public trust and confidence in AI systems”.

Britain and the US also seem to have steered the European Union into some market-friendly language that may temper Brussels’ zeal for a wide-ranging law governing the nascent sector. He also said the US had this week taken a step back from “a laissez-faire, self-regulatory, let-the-market-sort-it-out” approach, because the White House’sThe Bletchley Declaration did put the onus on technology firms to step up, even if only on a voluntary basis.

