Agriculture Minister slams EU’s response to collapse of free trade negotiations

A free trade deal between the EU and Australia fell apart after talks held in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of a G7 trade minister’s summit stalled on Sunday when both parties failed to agree on a compromise.

Senator Watt however quickly moved to quash those remarks, branding them as “absolutely not correct”. “That’s absolutely not correct and its disappointing that the European Union would be putting that around,” he told Sky News Australia’s Kieran Gilbert.

“Unfortunately what’s happened here is that the EU have barely budged from a deal that three months ago wasn’t acceptable. “We’ve made clear from the beginning that we wanted to do a deal with the EU, we can see value in getting more access to such a large, high-value market but we’re not going to do it at any price,” he said. headtopics.com

The Trade Minister said he was disappointed the deal collapsed as it had been in the works for five years.“I came to Osaka with a view to signing a free trade agreement with the Europeans. We’ve been working on this for five years, but at the end of the day the offer for Australia was not good enough and we didn’t make the progress that I had hoped that we would.”

