After decades of caring for the dying, this is how these nurses choose to live

I got into palliative care nursing after my mum died at home of cancer when I was only 22. I wanted to support people when they most need your help. It’s so rewarding, a privilege to know you make a difference. Michelle is truly one of the best palliative-care nurses I’ve ever come across. She shows such empathy. She’ll spend the time with you, hold your hand, share her knowledge and experience and always be calm. It’s nice having someone who understands the business because it can be stressful.

Palliative care is a really rewarding job where you feel needed, can help people and bring a little light into their life; it’s not all seriousness.

We planned to have our children together. I got pregnant. She got pregnant. Unfortunately, I lost mine. Our relationship had a little parting because I wasn’t coping: sharing the joy and the sadness was very difficult. We had space for a couple of years. Then she had her second child and I had my first. We were at an occasion together and we had the best night ever, we laughed and laughed. From there, we’ve been alongside each other all the way.

She’s mostly organised, but she can be scatty. We were in the shopping centre and she kept seeing a sign for a lift and thinking it was a toilet; we were laughing like anything. By the time we actually found the toilet, we were dying for it! I said, “You’re an idiot, you are.” That’s the relationship we’ve got.She has a protective instinct as a friend. We were walking up Kilcunda way, talking, talking. And suddenly Joy grabbed me really tight: “Michelle, stop!” She’d seen a snake.

