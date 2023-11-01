After 26 days of despair, Adelaide family escapes Gaza through Rafah crossing

They had been told several times to go to the Rafah crossing and had waited there for hours, only to have their hopes dashed when no-one was allowed to leave. The man, who does not want his identity known, said the children would lie awake hearing bombs drop at night.

Speaking on ABC News Breakfast, Watts said those who have made it into Egypt have met with Australian consular officials. “They were met by Australian consular officials who are on the ground there in Egypt who are able to provide assistance with ongoing travel arrangements.”

“We know that there are still 65 Australians in Gaza that we are supporting providing consular assistance to at the moment and we’re continuing to push for them to be able to make that passage across the Rafah crossing as soon as possible,” Watts said.

