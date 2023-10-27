AFR Young Rich List 2023: A chicken heir, a Waterhouse and Ozempic: your European wedding bingo card

Even though each of the year’s big Euro weddings had its own theme (from amfAR gala to Parisian bistro chic), they all looked strikingly similar, right down to the overlapping guest lists.

If you weren’t lucky enough to be invited – or even better, if you were – here’s a handy guide to what went down the aisle.And her second dress was made by “a close friend”The groom describes the bride as “an old soul”But nobody eats it because you’re not very hungry when you’re on Ozempic

Lauren Sams is the fashion editor, based in Sydney. She writes about lifestyle including the arts, entertainment, fashion and travel. Lauren has worked as a features editor and fashion journalist for ELLE, marie claire and more. headtopics.com

Samantha Hutchinson is the AFR's National Reporter. Most recently, she was CBD columnist for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Before that, she covered Victorian and NSW politics and business for The Australian, the AFR and BRW Magazine.

