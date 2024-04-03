AFR Rich Lister Dennis Bastas Buys $10.5 Million South Yarra Home

AFR Rich Lister Dennis Bastas has purchased a sleek South Yarra abode for $10.5 million, expanding his blue-chip property portfolio beyond the billionaire-studded climes of neighbouring Toorak. The property was previously owned by Ms Travers, who bought it for $6.17 million in 2018. The four-bedroom home has been further renovated and features a large private terrace, oversized main bedroom with dressing room, and a designer kitchen with bar area. Mr.

Bastas is now based in Sydney's Woollahra, where he recently bought a historic mansion for about $9 million

