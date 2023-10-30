AFLW Player Jacqui Yorston and NRL Player Tanah Boyd Announce Engagement

Cross-code couple Jacqui Yorston and Tanah Boyd have announced their engagement after five years together. Yorston is on a 12-month break from her AFLW commitments with Port Adelaide and recently joined Boyd on a trip to Hawaii before he returns home for an NRL pre-season with the Gold Coast Titans. Boyd popped the question on a boat ride with his family as they filmed the 23-year-olds’ special memory. “Forever with you. Still can’t believe it,” Yorston wrote.

“I’ll tell you what’s torture: torture is waking up at the same time as Tanah,” she said of balancing recovery and work. “We have breakfast and coffee together. He puts his training gear on, I put my work clothes and high heels on. I go to work, he goes to training. “He’s home at two or three o’clock (in the afternoon) and I’m leaving work at four to be at training by five and home by 9.30pm.

