AFL stunned over club’s 146-year ‘divorce’

Talks continue to bubble up about a full national reserves league, allowing for a cleaner second tier competition. This would force the WA clubs to remove themselves from the WAFL, and Adelaide and Port Adelaide to leave the SANFL.The latter would be the most dramatic departure given the Power, as the Magpies, have been the most dominant force in the country’s oldest league since its inception in 1877.

Yet Power chairman David Koch, speaking at the club’s best and fairest count recently, flagged their concerns with the current set-up. “The two AFL clubs (including Adelaide) play under different rules to the other SANFL clubs which makes success difficult and frankly, has a detrimental impact on the development of our AFL players,” Koch said.

“No other AFL clubs have this imposition on their player development. It is an issue we are working to solve in the near future one way or another, and we will solve it.Magpies players run onto the field during the elimination final SANFL match between Central District and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Sunday, September 3, 2023. (SANFL Image/David Mariuz)

Long-time South Australian journalist Michelangelo Rucci believes Port Adelaide wishes to leave the SANFL.“The SANFL and Port have met, let’s call it a no-blame divorce.“Port Adelaide has got to look after its development program and its needs in the AFL. They don’t match anymore.”“It’s now up to the AFL to leave the platform, as we heard West Coast say only last week. They’re waiting for this national reserves (competition).

