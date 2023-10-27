AFL star’s shock off-season lifeline

Port Adelaide forward Orazio Fantasia is heading back to Victoria after reportedly signing a two-year deal with a rival AFL club.Seven News journalist Mitch Cleary revealed Fantasia will reunite with his former Power assistant coach in Michael Voss as he attempts to kickstart his stalled AFL career.“The Blues see significant upside for a small forward who has just turned 28 and once kicked 39 goals in a season at Essendon.

But unfortunately for both the Power and Fantasia, injury has restricted him to just four games in the past two years.That leaves just ruck duo Scott Lycett and Sam Hayes as the only players on the Power’s list without a deal for 2024.Lycett is reportedly weighing up retirement after the Power turned to Ivan Soldo and Jordon Sweet this trade period to shore up their ruck stocks.

“He has had a few medicals over the last 10 days and he is fully fit and ready to go, but it’s just been a tiring year for him,” Lycett’s manager Colin Young said on“So he’s going to have a few days to think about whether he will take a few offers up next week or he will retire.”St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt, who has been based in America for the past year, has given a hint about the next move for his career and family. headtopics.com

Read more:

newscomauHQ »

Carlton hand AFL lifeline to discarded Port Adelaide small forward Orazio Fantasia7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Port forward gets AFL lifeline at third club with bold move back to VictoriaAFL: Saints recruit Paddy Dow says coach Ross Lyon played a large roll in attracting him to the club. Read more ⮕

Shock new contender for AFL’s highest-paid player after shrewd Dons deal details revealedAFL: Essendon list boss Adrian Dodoro joined David Zita and Fox Footy to discuss all of Essendon's trading news and recruits for 2024 Read more ⮕

Teenager apologises to Adelaide court after pleading guilty to extremist offencesThe boy's lawyer says his client was not radicalised, but prosecutors say his offending was 'more than just sharing videos online' and he was coaching others about how to make bombs. Read more ⮕

Samuel Joe Frost pleads not guilty to 41 child abuse offences in Adelaide Magistrates CourtSamuel Joe Frost, 46, was arrested in March after a five-year manhunt by the Australian Federal Police and the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol). Read more ⮕

Thousands of Adelaide residents left without water for days to be compensatedThousands of residents in Adelaide&x27;s south who were left without water for days will be compensated. Read more ⮕