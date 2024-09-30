AFL Star Leigh Matthews Calls Time at Nine Amid Network's Sports Exodus

AFL star Leigh Matthews the latest to call time at Nine as network's mass sports exodus leaves future of its footy shows hanging in the balance
He joined the network after leaving his long-term role as an AFL select match TV commentator with Seven earlier this year. "After the game, I said, 'You're a premiership coach and you've coached a premiership team'. That's all. On Sunday evening, the former Brisbane coach revealed the mystery words he told Fagan. Picture: Channel 7
Wilson and Cornes will take on a similar series on Seven while Hutchinson is also tipped to join the opposing network due to his close relationship with Seven’s new head of sport Chris Jones. “We commissioned it when I was up in Sydney, actually. And it’s been fantastic. And it’s great that Channel Copycat is just taking something we’ve done for 18 years and putting it on air.”
AFL Leigh Matthews Nine Network Channel Seven Sports Exodus
