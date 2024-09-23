AFL's biggest names gather for Brownlow Medal night

The AFL 's biggest names gather for the game's night of nights, as stars like Nick Daicos , Marcus Bontempelli , Patrick Cripps and Lachie Neale chase the top prize.Good evening, and welcome back to ABC Sport's live blog coverage of the 2024 AFL season. Tonight we don our frocks and tuxes and head practice our best "happy but humble" three-vote reactions, because the Brownlow Medal is set to be awarded again.

A close and unpredictable season is expected to feature a close and unpredictable Brownlow count, with many of the game's biggest stars expected to contest at the top of the leaderboard. Will Nick Daicos win his first Brownlow in season number three? Will the great Marcus Bontempelli finally break through? Could it be number three for Lachie Neale, or number two for Patrick Cripps?

All of the action from the count, plus plenty of build up and excitement from the red carpet, is coming your way in this here blog, so keep me company for the long night ahead.

