AFL’s $7m call revealed; Veteran joins new-look HQ in ‘profound’ shift

It includes a senior coach deduction, which allows for 20 per cent of a senior coach’s salary to fall outside of the soft cap. Walsh has accepted a consultancy position with the league and will work on a part-time basis across multiple leagues.

Walsh has held a myriad of roles in the AFL industry, including a stint as North Melbourne’s CEO and Collingwood’s head of football. In 2022, he helped conduct an extensive review of North Melbourne that led to the departure of David Noble.“Geoff is one the most respected football administrators in the game and his extensive experience across a number of clubs will bring further insight from clubland into the AFL.” executive general manager of football Laura Kane said.

