AFL Responds to Ben Cousins' Hall of Fame Recognition

The AFL has responded to the burning question about Ben Cousins and his Australian Football Hall of Fame recognition. On revealing that former Hawthorn full-forward Jason Dunstall would be elevated to Legend status this year, AFL commission chair Richard Goyder was asked about Cousins who has yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. After a Brownlow Medal in 2005 and a premiership in 2006, Cousins retired in controversial circumstances at the end of 2010.
“It’s an incredibly high bar to be a Hall of Famer in the AFL, and it’s even higher to be a Legend, so we’ll look at those things in due course.” Meanwhile, Dunstall — and extraordinary player for Hawthorn who retired at the end of 1998 — was announced as a Legend. “As a four-time premiership player for Hawthorn, four-time club best and fairest, three-time Coleman Medallist and 12-time leading goalkicker for the Hawks, he is a Legend by any measure in our sport,” Goyder said.
AFL Ben Cousins Australian Football Hall Of Fame Recognition Jason Dunstall Legend Status Richard Goyder Brownlow Medal Premiership Controversial Retirement Richmond Drugs Media Career Channel 7 News Mix94.5 Dancing With The Stars
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »
Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »