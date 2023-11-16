AFL releases 2024 fixture with changes to Thursday and Friday night games

The AFL has released the full fixture for the 2024 season, with reigning premiers Collingwood given a favorable schedule. However, fallen giants Richmond, Hawthorn, and West Coast have been excluded from Thursday and Friday night games. The fixture is 'floating' from round 16 onwards to maximize crowd and audience numbers for the run home to the finals. Friday night football will now start at 7:40pm (AEST), while Thursday night games will start at 7:30pm.

