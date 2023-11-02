AFL icon demands ‘very harsh’ drug ban after star’s positive cocaine test

In order to be able to get the provision to work in his favour, the 27-year-old needs to persuade the authority he didn’t take the banned substance to enhance his on-field performance. “There is every chance of him being successful. The penalties, if you have a soft penalty, you get a soft result. It’s got to be very, very harsh first up,” Malthouse told Nine’s Today.

“It’s all nonsense. You know the consequences, you’ve got to suffer the penalty and the penalty has got to be really harsh.” “Unfortunately, the AFL is always about image – and when you’ve got that, sometimes a lot of these things get spread out, pushed underneath carpets and so forth.

“The other thing we’ve got to know too is people have got to take responsibility. In the public eye, you love playing the game, you love getting good pay, but there’s a price to pay and the price is that drugs are out. You are told that from the word go.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXSPORTSAUS: ‘Next thing I was on the ground’: Demons star claims meds, stress behind shock hospitalisationAFL: Melbourne CEO Gary Pert denies culture concerns at Demons. Melbourne CEO Gary Pert has spoken out on the furore surrounding the Dees' players

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Dog-faced demons and a pitchforked penis: the world’s most terrifying artworksSinners being eaten alive by serpents, the antichrist seizing power on Earth, a bound penis menaced by a goat-footed devil … in a Halloween special, we look at four devilish masterpieces. Warning: graphic content

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: AFL stunned over club’s 146-year ‘divorce’Momentum is reportedly building for an AFL national reserves competition, with Port Adelaide flagging concerns with its 146-year run in the SANFL.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: AFL lifelines handed out as Freo, Tigers officially sign free agentsAFL: Saints recruit Paddy Dow says coach Ross Lyon played a large roll in attracting him to the club.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: ‘Feels real’: Bolter opens up on ‘surreal’ surge amid AFL draft’s big 19th club ‘risk’AFLW: Erin Phillips has spoke to the media in an emotional goodbye to the AFLW competition she starred in, following her basketball career!

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: AFL Fixture for 2024 Season to be ReleasedThe AFL is set to release the fixture for the 2024 season, which is expected to be even longer. The opening weekend will feature four games held in New South Wales and Queensland, with preliminary final rematches and marquee matchups. Clubs have also requested more primetime games and fewer trips to smaller venues.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕