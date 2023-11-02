AFL icon demands monster drug bans

In order to be able to get the provision to work in his favour, the 27-year-old needs to persuade the authority he didn’t take the banned substance to enhance his on-field performance. The premiership winning coach said if Smith were to escape with a minimal ban it would do nothing to deter players from following suit.

“This is a random one, but it’s got to be at least half a year to a year. You’ve got to set the tone. If someone pays a high price, it is a deterrent for the next person who thinks about it. Malthouse also took aim at the AFL for dragging out the process which has so far seen Smith serve three weeks of his suspension.Malthouse wants Smith dealt a harsh penalty. Picture: Mark Stewart

“Unfortunately, the AFL is always about image – and when you’ve got that, sometimes a lot of these things get spread out, pushed underneath carpets and so forth.

