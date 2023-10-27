AFL great’s major news after fleeing country

He had been the subject of a bidding war between Fox Footy and Channel 7 for his services at the time of his departure.

He has been working in business development in the US, but in an announcement that will get TV executives salivating, Riewoldt has now revealed plans to return to Australia.Nick Riewoldt and wife Catherine. Picture: Mark StewartRiewoldt hasn’t been too far from the news over the last year, despite his relocation with his wife and three young boys.

“It’s on another level, there’s a huge vibe, huge buzz in town,” he gushed on Triple M’s The Rush Hour with JB & Billy at the time.ceremony in June, having been selected for inclusion in the prestigious club, but he decided not to make the trip back to Australia for it.Nick Riewoldt along with Fox Footy regulars Jonathan Brown, Kath Loughnan and Nathan Buckley. Picture: Alex Coppel. headtopics.com

Ratten replied in kind, stating: “The only time (Riewoldt) came was for free physio, that’s the only time he was at the club, so I don’t know where he saw those standards.” “(It’s been) really great personally as well to be able to live and experience a real-life MBA, being involved in business and removed from footy for the first time since I was 17,” he said.“I missed the footy season this year. It was a bizarre experience, not being just totally immersed in it for the first time since I was 17.”

Read more:

newscomauHQ »

Keeping ‘Dusty’, fearing ‘Dimma’, and how Riewoldt got even with his biggest criticAs he prepares to launch his memoir, Richmond great Jack Riewoldt reflects on his time at Punt Road, a magical journey featuring premierships, drama, Dustin Martin and Ben Cousins. Read more ⮕

Nick Riewoldt on family’s plan to move back to Australia from Houston, Texas in the United States7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Footy greats collide over NRL’s brazen claim over AFL on Las Vegas stadium ad7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Shock new contender for AFL’s highest-paid player after shrewd Dons deal details revealedAFL: Essendon list boss Adrian Dodoro joined David Zita and Fox Footy to discuss all of Essendon's trading news and recruits for 2024 Read more ⮕

Disbelief over AFL’s new highest-paid starNew Essendon recruit Ben McKay will reportedly earn up to $1.5 million season, making him the AFL’s highest paid player. Read more ⮕

‘Magical’: AFL star’s unique wedding guestWestern Bulldogs star Jason Johannisen has married his long-time love Logan Shine in a stunning Bali wedding last weekend. Read more ⮕