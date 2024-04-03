AFL Clubs Unhappy with Gather Round Advantage

AFL clubs are said to be unhappy with an unfair advantage Port Adelaide and Adelaide receive from Gather Round, allegedly claiming it creates an “imbalance” in the scheduling. Speaking on Fox Footy’s Midweek Tackle, Herald Sun journalist Sam Landsberger addressed the accusations. “Some clubs I’ve spoken to today, they’re upset that Gather Round creates yet another imbalance in what is an already heavily compromised fixture,” Landsberger said.

“They don’t think it’s fair that Adelaide and Port Adelaide, they get an extra home because their state government tipped in $80 million over three years to host this extravaganza.”Any criticism from Victorian clubs – with the exception of Geelong – on a Gather Round disadvantage is quite ironic, given the regular advantage they have over other teams in the league when playing ‘away’ games against fellow Melbourne-based oppositio

