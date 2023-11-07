HEAD TOPICS

Afghanistan Men's Football Team Boycotts World Cup Qualifier

The Afghanistan men’s football team is boycotting their World Cup qualifier against Qatar in protest against substandard treatment by the country’s football federation. The players have sent a letter to Fifa and the AFC outlining their complaints, including allegations of corruption by the Afghanistan Football Federation. They are demanding change and better conditions for domestic players.

Australia Headlines

