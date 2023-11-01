Afghan refugees forced to flee Pakistan

Israel strikes Jabalia refugee camp in northern GazaSBS to show Men's FIFA World Cup for 10th timeFire crews battling dozens of fires in Queensland and New South WalesSix former Australian PM's sign letter in solidarity with Jewish and Palestinian communitiesRenters face tougher market as supply crunch bitesSign up now for the latest news from Australia and around the world direct to your inbox.

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Pakistan to Arrest and Deport Undocumented Afghan RefugeesThe Pakistani government has announced plans to arrest and deport undocumented Afghan refugees, leading to a mass exodus of over 100,000 migrants. Afghan refugees are waiting in vehicles and trucks at the Torkham border, with the number continuing to grow. The crackdown has led to reports of arrests, harassment, and extortion.

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Tens of thousands of Afghans flee Pakistan as deadline loomsMore than 10,000 Afghans living in Pakistan rushed to the borders on Tuesday, just hours before a deadline for 1.7 million people to leave Pakistan voluntarily or face arrest and deportation.

SKYNEWSAUST: Parts of Sydney battered with wild winds leaving thousands without powerWestern Sydney is cleaning up after a burst of destructive winds downed trees and ripped roofs from buildings. It's expected it could take most of the day to restore power to 20,000 homes and businesses. The NSW SES has responded to more than 360 calls since 3:00am Tuesday morning.

FOXSPORTSAUS: Pakistan players unpaid for five months, chief selector resignsPakistan's World Cup campaign is in disarray as players have not been paid for five months and the chief selector has resigned amid conflicts of interest. The team needs to win against Bangladesh to have a chance at the semi-finals.

ABCNEWS: Thousands of homes without power, trees down as damaging winds hit Sydney amid extreme fire dangerStrong winds cause power outages to homes and businesses across Sydney's westerns and south-western suburbs as emergency crews are called to hundreds of clean up jobs.

THEAGE: The 10 Melbourne locations set to get thousands of new homesIn an attempt to address the city’s housing crisis and soaring population, the government will significantly increase housing density in 10 key neighbourhoods.

