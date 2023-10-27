Aerial shooting of wild horses in Kosciuszko National Park approved by NSW government

The measure is essential to ﻿protecting the park's threatened native wildlife and ecosystems, Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said in announcing the move.

Aerial culling will be added to the Kosciuszko National Park wild horse management plan, which calls for numbers to be cut to 3,000 by June 2027.Aerial shooring of wild horses in Kosciuszko National Park will be brought back to control numbers. (JOE ARMAO)

Other current control methods include ground and aerial mustering, passive trapping followed by rehoming, ground shooting and removal to a knackery or abattoir. Sharpe said the addition of aerial shooting was needed to help protect the park's fragile environment. headtopics.com

"There are simply too many wild horses in Kosciuszko National Park. Threatened native species are in danger of extinction and the entire ecosystem is under threat," she said.Of the 11,000 community submissions on the park's national plan, ﻿87 per cent commented on aerial shooting.Sharpe said it was "not an easy decision" to bring back aerial shooting.

The Southern Corroboree frog in the Kosciuszko National Park is under threat from predators such as feral horses. (James Brickwood./SMH) (Nine) "No one wants to have to kill wild horses ... I know this decision will upset some members of the community," she said. headtopics.com

The November 2022 survey of wild horses in the Kosciuszko National Park showed an estimated population of 18,814.

