Adults Most at Risk of Drowning During School Holidays, Warn Experts

Adults, not children, must be the focus of Australia’s water safety messaging, experts have warned, as new data reveals they are most at risk of drowning during the school holidays. The findings come alongside evidence more Australians are seeking out – and finding themselves in trouble at – Insta-worthy, unpatrolled beaches, suggesting safety messages must move beyond “swim between the flags” as surf lifesavers ramp up surveillance activities across the coast.

New research from Surf Life Saving Australia, published in international journallast week, found drownings increased across all age groups during school holiday periods. In the first study of its kind, researchers analysed the timing and circumstances of more than 2600 Australian coastal deaths between July 2004 and June 2021, concluding that risk of drowning increased by almost 1.5 times during the holidays. The researchers warned that, while previous research on school holiday drowning had focused on children, the study showed a greater increase in drowning risk was actually seen in adult





brisbanetimes » / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christmas Day weather: Queenslanders brace for more storms as flood risk remains in NSWQueenslanders and parts of NSW have been told to hunker down amid Christmas Day warnings for large hailstones, heavy rain and possible flash flooding. The Bureau of Meteorology issued thunderstorm warnings on Monday afternoon for parts of Queensland's southern interior and the north of the state.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Misinformation: The Number One Risk Facing SocietyMisinformation is identified as the top risk by the World Economic Forum, with political misinformation expected to increase during key elections. Fake news is commonly spread through social media, both through paid advertising and individual users sharing false stories.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Legionnaires' Disease Detected in Sydney CBDHealth experts have warned the public to be on alert after legionnaires' disease was detected in the Sydney CBD, warning older people and those with chronic lung diseases could be at a higher risk of severe infection.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Major Flooding in Victorian Towns Raises Insurance Premiums and Threatens Uninsurable HomesResidents in Victorian towns face insurance premium increases and the possibility of moving uninsurable homes due to major flooding. Several towns in central Victoria, including Rochester, Seymour, and Yea, experienced severe flooding for the second time in two years. While flood conditions have eased, there is still a risk in northern and eastern parts of the state. Echuca is also in the path of the flood. Up to 20 properties in the Kialla and Shepparton areas may be affected by above-floor flooding.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Australia Faces Insurance Crisis as Extreme Weather Drives Premiums HigherCorporate watchdog chairman Joe Longo warns that Australia is facing an insurance crisis due to extreme weather, causing premiums to rise and properties to become uninsurable. Insurance prices have increased by 16.3% in the past year, the highest rate among consumer spending categories. The Australian Bureau of Statistics attributes this to severe weather disasters. Longo emphasizes the growing risk of natural disasters and the affordability of insurance.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Open: Adam Walton knocked out, Barbora Krejčíková fights backAustralian wildcard Adam Walton has been knocked out of the Australian Open, losing to Matteo Arnaldi. Meanwhile, Barbora Krejčíková fights back after being at risk of an upset.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »