Adelaide Mum's Kitchen Mishap Almost Kills Her and Baby

An Adelaide mum is lucky to be alive after a horrific moment in the kitchen almost killed her and her baby. Rachel Toyer remembers being extremely sleep-deprived as a new mother, getting about three hours of sleep a night while looking after her two-month-old son, Arlo. One afternoon in January 2021, Toyer was sterilising Arlo’s milk bottles in a saucepan on the stove when she put the baby down for a nap, but fell asleep with him.

About half an hour later, she woke to Arlo’s monitor sock (a device that tracks a baby’s oxygen level and heart rate) alerting her to the fact his oxygen levels had dropped to 92 per cent. “I thought it must be a false alarm, it can’t be right. Everything looked fine, and he was breathing,” Toyer said, adding she couldn’t see or smell smoke in her bedroom because the door was closed. “So I walked out to turn the (sock) alarm off ... the whole lounge and dining area was filled with smoke and I realised that it was because I had left the bottles on the stove,” she said. Toyer saw the pot was filled with plastic sludg





