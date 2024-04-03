Adelaide Man Allegedly Blows Seven Times Over Legal Blood Alcohol Limit

An Adelaide man allegedly blew a blood alcohol reading almost seven times over the legal limit after wreaking havoc at a local business while trying to park his car. Officers were called to North East Road at Gilles Plains about 5.55pm yesterday following reports of a heavily intoxicated driver. Members of the public who witnessed the incident, took the man's car keys and waited with him until police arrived.

The 38-year-old driver submitted to a breath test where he allegedly returned a positive blood alcohol reading of 0.336 - almost seven times over the legal BAC limit of 0.05. CCTV shows the driver of the silver Mazda strike a bush before reversing into a concrete bollard. Witness Adam Jackson told 9News the owners of the business were "pretty shaken up" because they weren't sure what was happening

