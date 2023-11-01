Adelaide family of four among 20 Australians to flee Gaza via Egypt border

The Adelaide family of four were visiting relatives in Gaza for the first time in 12 years when hostilities broke out on 7 October, trapping them inside the enclave as bombardment worsened and food, water and medicines ran short.A family spokesperson said crossing the heavily militarised checkpoint had taken hours and was “nerve-wracking”, the family having tried several times before without success.

“They are incredibly grateful to the Australian government and to everyone who has assisted and advocated for their evacuation,” the spokesperson said. Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup

The spokesperson said the family was asking the Australian government to bring their loved ones to safety as well as other Australian Palestinians. The family had previously told Guardian Australia they feared they would not survive the bombardment of Israeli air strikes, one which destroyed their family’s home.“The children are petrified – they … fear that they may lose their parents at any moment.”

The foreign minister, Penny Wong, confirmed 20 Australian citizens were able to cross the border out of Gaza, along with a permanent resident and two family members. “They were met by Australian consular officials who are on the ground in Egypt who were able to provide assistance with ongoing travel arrangements,” he told ABC television.Watts said there were 65 Australians still stuck in Gaza and that they were being provided with consular assistance.

