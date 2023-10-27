Adelaide driver pleads not guilty to causing crash that killed woman and injured her twin sister

A woman charged over a high-speed fatal collision on the Port River Expressway that killed a young actress and seriously injured others including the victim's twin sister has pleaded not guilty to all charges.Richards was allegedly driving at excessive speed and had methamphetamine in her systemErica Hoy was killed in the horrific multi-car crash on the expressway in November last year.

The court heard Richards was allegedly driving at excessive speed and had methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash. Richards's lawyer, James Noblet, indicated he would likely elect for a trial by judge alone, without a jury.

Carlie Eileen Richards pleaded not guilty to all charges including causing death by dangerous driving and leaving an accident scene. A trial date was set down for January 2025, the earliest date the court could accommodate a 15-day trial. headtopics.com

Judge Rauf Soulio said he assumed Richards had been advised of the sentencing discounts available for early guilty pleas, to which Mr Noblet replied that she had been informed.Special directions hearings are pre-trial hearings that are held with the aim of resolving cases."There are some mental health issues that I am exploring at the moment … so that would be of assistance, your Honour," Mr Noblet said.

