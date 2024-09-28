Addo-Carr Pushes To Play In Koori Knockout Despite Serious Finger Injury

is so intent on showing his attitude and mind are right that he has been urging the Bulldogs to clear him to play in the Koori Knockout despite a serious finger injury.Canterbury are not opposed to Indigenous players expressing themselves and enjoying a great football event, which will run from next Friday to Monday at Bathurst. Rather, they are seeking a level of professionalism from players as a standard, not an exception.

The Bulldogs need Addo-Carr to take care of his finger and get it right, as clubs will want him in good health when he inevitably leaves Canterbury.actually likes Addo-Carr, and still sees him as an asset to the club. However, the “Foxx” is not helping himself, and many at the club are growing increasingly frustrated with his behaviour.

The Bulldogs have displayed a significant level of care, when they could have just showing him the door, as many have suggested.was given a standing ovation at Accor Stadium during the Roosters-Rabbitohs clash in the final round. Those cheers may be replicated for Blues greatas he is already being pushed by powerful figures for the NSW job if Maguire is named Brisbane coach. Daley will take the Blues job if it is offered to him.

No one from the players’ union has taken ownership of the lengthy statement attacking the media, nor have they identified the journalists or commentators they are taking a swipe at. I don’t dispute that some attacks on players by sections of the media are heartless and over the top but, in fairness, many come from former players who, whether you like it or not, have the right to have an opinion on the game.This column acknowledged that the Hynes pile-on was an overreaction. Particularly when you consider the syndesmosis injury he is coming back from.

