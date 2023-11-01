Adam Johnson’s death makes ice hockey face up to game’s dangers

The Nottingham Panthers player died after sustaining a throat laceration during the second period in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers. The incident, which has beenand others around the hockey world as a “freak accident”, is indeed a rare occurrence on the ice, despite the sport’s speed, physical contact and players’ razor-sharp skate blades. But it’s not the first of its kind.a cut to the throat during a game and died of his injuries.

As for the men’s pro leagues, forget it. The National Hockey League (NHL), home of the world’s most elite professional ice hockey, for instance, has never mandated players to wear neck protectors. But accidents happen there too. In 1989 the Buffalo Sabres goaltender Clint Malarchuk had his throat slashedduring a game against the St Louis Blues after two players crashed his net. He received 300 stitches but returned to the ice within two weeks.

By and large, the NHL and its players have been notoriously slow to adopt safety measures. They eschewed goalie masks for decades, gradually woreonly after a 1979 mandate was imposed, and glacially adopted (and began abiding by) stricter rules for dangerous hits like those to the head.This resistance to safety lies partly in the NHL’s history and mindset, which is representative of a broader mentality in the sport, especially in North America. It is proud of the danger inherent in the game.

Hockey equipment has still progressed. In recent years, undershirts with cut-resistant wrist areas, blade-stopping socks, and compression pants that extend protection over the achilles tendon have become more popular among players at all levels, including the NHL, which has also seen incidents of lacerations of those vital body parts. Yet, even as players have carried this updated gear into the pro leagues, they abandon neck guards as soon as they can.

