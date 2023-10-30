The actor, aged 54, was reportedly found dead in his hot tub or Jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home on Sunday.No official details have been released by Los Angeles police or the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, which will determine the manner and cause of Perry's death. US media reported no drugs were found at the scene.

"But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try help other people.A statement was released by Perry's family to People magazine calling it a "tragedy".

In a nod to the way episodes of the sitcom were named, it started by saying "This is truly The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken," co-creators Marta Kauffman, David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright said."We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. headtopics.com

But some of Perry's other co-stars from the TV show which ran from 1994 to 2004 have taken to social media to express their grief. "We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer," she wrote.Loading Instagram content"All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day," she said.Shannen Doherty, who worked with Perry on an episode of 90210 spoke of their lifelong friendship on Instagram."We all grew up together going to the Formosa, North and constantly laughing. Matt, Roger, David, Roxana.

Latest updates: Gaza evacuation call now 'urgent' as rioters storm Russian airport to protest plane from IsraelHe wasn't the smartest, most successful or strongest, but Chandler Bing was an underdog we lovedBruce Fairfax and his wife went for a bushwalk six years ago. What happened is now part of a criminal probeBorn premature, Charlie had just begun to see 'light at the end of the tunnel'. headtopics.com

Friends actor Matthew Perry found dead in Los Angeles home, sources sayThe American-Canadian actor, who became a household name through his role as Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry’s cause of death revealed Friends star Matthew Perry has died aged 54 after an apparent drowning. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's cause of death listed as 'deferred', meaning more investigation neededThe medical examiner updated its online record for Perry this morning, listing his cause of death as "deferred." Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry cause of death under further police investigation as emergency call released7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry found dead at 54Mr Perry, once one of the biggest television stars in the world, was discovered after apparently drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Los Angeles area. Read more ⮕

'No foul play': Emergency services found Matthew Perry dead at Californian homeWhile initial reports indicated that the actor drowned, the full details of Matthew Perry &x27;s final day are still being pieced together. Read more ⮕