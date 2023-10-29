Actor Matthew Perry Found Dead in Hot Tub at LA Home

Much of the 16-second clip has been beeped out, but references to a “drowning” at the exclusive Pacific Palisades neighbourhood were clear.

The actor reportedly drowned in the jacuzzi just hours after playing a game of pickleball. Picture: Andrew Lipovsky/Getty Images Pictures from the scene have since been released by various media outlets, which appear to show a white police tent pitched next to Perry’s jacuzzi.

Earlier that afternoon, Perry had been out playing pickleball with friends. When the actor got home, he sent his assistant to run an errand. Flowers and other objects are seen outside Perry’s Pacific Palisades home in LA. Picture: Michael Tran/AFPthe cause of death, which will be determined by the LA county coroner’s office, “may not be known for some time”. headtopics.com

