Activists withdraw cash from Australian banks in protest of digitised payment systems

Wads of cash were withdrawn from Australian banks and ATMs by activists on Tuesday for a community-organised event called Cash Out Day. It’s unclear exactly how much cash was pulled out of banks, but some in the pro-cash community have claimed more than half a million dollars was cumulatively withdrawn in protest of increasingly digitised payment systems.

“If everyone did this, it would draw thousands of (dollars) out into the community, and banks will be running around to refill ATMS,” pro-cash group Cash Welcome said in a post about the initiative. Cash Welcome campaign manager Jason Bryce uses his bank card from time-to-time, but fronts the movement desperate to prove the importance of keeping cash relevant and accessible as ATM and bank branch numbers rapidly decline. Bryce told 7NEWS.com.au that while he supports the April 2 event, he didn’t create it. “Cash Out Day was a very grassroots movemen

