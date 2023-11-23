Activists Claim ABC Footage Led to Criminal Charges

Three environmental activists claim that footage provided by the ABC to West Australian police led to their criminal charges. The activists were charged for planning a protest outside the home of Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill. The ABC's Four Corners program was filming with the activist group Disrupt Burrup Hub during the incident.





