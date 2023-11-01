ACT police officers to face internal standards panel after charges against NRL players Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell dismissed

"I've been advised by the CPO that these officers have been addressed to the internal standards unit of ACT Policing," Mr Gentleman said. "I imagine there would be a review, but I don't want to pre-empt the internal standards unit doing their work," he said.The charges stemmed from celebrations for Mr Wighton's 30th birthday at Fiction nightclub in Canberra in February this year.

Police Sergeant David Power had told the court he had seen Mr Wighton acting aggressively at the nightclub, before he had him removed and issued with an exclusion order so he could not return to the CBD for several hours."I did not dream up anything … I believed I saw it," Sergeant Power said.

Mr Mitchell's lawyer, Tom Taylor, said outside court that "this case requires a serious review", adding later that it needs to be "an external review".

