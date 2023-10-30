ACT Australian of the Year 2024 award winners announced, advocate for women in construction Joanne Farrell takes out top honour

A champion for women and girls in the construction industry, Joanne Farrell, has been named as the ACT's 2024 Australian of the Year.

Her organisation then helps the industry recruit, train and employ more women in a way that makes sense for them. She also led construction of Strathairn Charity House – a project designed and predominantly built by women – that was auctioned for $1,596,600, the proceeds of which were donated to local charities Pegasus Riding for the Disabled, Karinya House and Canberra City Care Charnwood.

When he is not presenting about Ghanaian life and culture on community station Radio Ghana Hour, he spends much of his free time offering advice and assistance to help newly arrived communities integrate into Canberra."So, I thought, 'Well, let's talk to a few people and see if we can set up something'," he said. headtopics.com

" I still do a lot of pro bono work, especially for refugees because they can't afford it," he said."Someone who does radio, should not be speechless," he quipped. Ms Figueiredo began her work to bring young people's voices into parliament in 2015 through a national youth advisory council.

Ms Figueiredo said everything she did was spurred by her elders and ancestors and the desire to "leave this place better than how I found it"."My family were able to come to Australia and were able to escape where they were living because politicians changed the White Australia Policy," she said in her acceptance speech. headtopics.com

"Knowing that once upon a time parliament decided that they didn't care about young people, but now they do. Now there are structures that exist, because of the work we've done," she said.Indigenous leader Selina Walker named ACT Local Hero for 2024Ngunnawal woman Selina Walker is a respected community leader who regularly works to support reconciliation and outcomes for Indigenous people.

