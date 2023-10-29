Aconex Co-Founder Launches New Start-Up Firmable with $9 Million Funding

, is back on the tools, forming a new start-up called Firmable, which has already attracted $9 million from well-known investors, keen to see if lightning can strike twice.

The funding round is larger than one typically associated with a start-up of Firmable’s vintage, showing investors’ willingness to chip in for proven founders and the value of a strong network. Firmable co-founders and co-CEOs (from left) Paul Perrett and Leigh Jasper, with Tara Salmon, its chief marketing officer, and chief product and technology officer Karthik Venkatasubramanian.Since his windfall from the Oracle buyout, Mr Jasper has remained a prominent figure in the Australian tech start-up scene as an investor.

Firmable has two other co-founders: Paul Perrett, who is co-CEO with Mr Jasper, and chief technology officer Karthik Venkatasubramanian. All three men were previously colleagues at Aconex."Building a business is a team sport, and it's great to work with great people, so that's probably the first consideration," Mr Jasper said when asked about his decision to step back into the tumult of running a start-up when he could just put his feet up and relax if he wanted to.

“But also, we were never really looking to sell Aconex, but we were a public company, and had an offer from Oracle that we couldn’t say no to.Oracle paid a 47 per cent premium on Aconex shares at the time of its acquisition.

Mr Perrett has had notable experience since his time at Aconex, which would have appealed to investors. He was chief executive at SMS marketing technology company MessageMedia, steering it to aFirmable is pitching itself as Australia's definitive source of business and market intelligence for business-to-business organisations.

