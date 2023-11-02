Accused drug trafficker allegedly uses online alias

Police will allege that the 29-year-old was linked to a number of drug busts across Queensland based on messages uncovered on the encrypted platform Signal.It will be further alleged Mr George used the alias ‘Ricky Bobby’ as his username on the encrypted app and recruited others to supply drugs on his behalf.He accepted the surety of $100,000 be paid to the court for Mr George’s release from custody on bail.

The set amount is double the $50,000 initially offered to the Brisbane Magistrates Court during a previous bail application. Police prosecutor Lauren Archer had opposed the original bail application for Mr George in Brisbane Magistrates Court on October 26.Matthew Luke George was granted bail in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Police will also allege Mr George has ties to outlaw bikie gangs, which his solicitor Andrew Owens, of Owens and Associates, rejected.Mr Owens had previously told Brisbane Magistrates Court his client had fallen in with the wrong crowd leading to his drug use but had not offended for nearly six years.The former Toowoomba Grammar School student had also previously attended St Laurence’s College in Brisbane and studied business at the Queensland University of Technology.

