Accessing Superannuation for Financial Difficulties

By reaching age 61, you have satisfied one important condition that allows you to access your superannuation to assist in managing your current financial difficulties. Being aware of the preservation rules is important for anyone contemplating a strategy that involves making withdrawals while still working. Since 1999 contributions – both tax concessional and after-tax – have been required to be “preserved” (or locked away) until you have reached what is described as your preservation age





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Service NSW customers facing difficulties accessing network amid Optus outage7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Aware Super CEO wants members to know that superannuation is ‘their money’Aware Super CEO Deanne Stewart says it is important for members to know that superannuation is “their money”. Ms Stewart told Sky News Business Editor Ross Greenwood that Aware Super has a “responsibility” to help its members. “As much as we possibly can.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Superannuation wars: A strong and strategic voice on super for 10 million AustraliansThe new Super Members Council will advocate for high standards of performance, clear and meaningful transparency and the ability to access the right information about retirement.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Time limit on prosecutions for police accessing databases without authorisation to be extendedAmendments to the Victoria Police Act will extend the time limit for charging officers who access internal police databases without authorisation. Victims have lobbied for the extension, citing the need for accountability and prevention of similar incidents. Former North Melbourne coach Dani Laidley, who experienced leaked images by police, supports the changes. A family violence victim also welcomes the move, as officers were reportedly taking mental health leave to avoid investigation until the time limit expired.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Managing Superannuation Savings for Expats and ImmigrantsExpats and immigrants face challenges in managing superannuation savings in Australia due to legal and taxation rules, as well as currency risks. The flow of super funds into Australia has been increasing as immigration rises.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Superannuation and saving: The best advice you can give to your kidsHow to empower them to make informed decisions about their personal finances as they grow.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »