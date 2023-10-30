ABY ASX: Adore Beauty shares rally as sales and customers rise

defied the tougher retail environment to stick with its profit margin guidance for this year. Turnover and shoppers both grew in the first quarter.

New chief executive Tamalin Morton said Adore’s active customer cohort (meaning those who have purchased in the past 12 months) returned to growth, increasing 1.5 per cent to 803,000 in the September quarter. Over 2023, active customers fell 8 per cent.

Adore Beauty has more than tripled the number of private label items to 38 across three brands: Adore Beauty, AB LAB and Viviology. Ms Morton said there was a record 497,000 returning customers in the first quarter of 2023-24, up 4.7 per cent. headtopics.com

Despite cost of living pressures and weaker consumer sentiment, Ms Morton said the group remains on track to achieve an EBITDA margin of 2 per cent to 4 per cent this financial year. Adore is targeting 8 per cent to 10 per cent EBITDA margins in 2027, and 10 per cent growth long-term, driven by private label product expansion and more returning customers shopping via its app.

App visits increased 1.9 percentage points quarter-on-quarter, representing 26.5 per cent of Adore sales. Customers who shop on mobile tend to spend more, according to the company.Adore posted revenue of $47.5 million for the first three months of financial year 2024, a 4.7 per cent increase, supported by a new subscription service and adding cosmetics, hair care and fragrance brands such as Nyx, Davines, Ralph Lauren, Viktor & Rolf and Mugler. headtopics.com

Launched in 2000 as Australia’s first beauty focused e-commerce website, Adore offers more than 270 brands and over 12,000 products.from executive duties on June 30, but retained their board seats. They each control 11.05 per cent of Adore’s register, while Quadrant Private Equity still has a major stake at 32.51 per cent. New York-basedAdore was floated at $6.

The History of Beauty: From Mouches to Liquid GoldA new beauty box offers instant improvements with various beauty products. The box includes brow shaper, eyeliner, cheek enhancer, padded falsies, and beauty spots. The use of beauty spots dates back to the 19th century and was popular until the discovery of a smallpox vaccine. The Wellcome Collection showcases over 200 objects and artworks related to beauty, including cosmetic palettes from Neolithic times and the use of liquid gold in the beauty industry. The exhibition also features Diane de Poitiers, a 16th-century French courtier known for her use of 'aurum potabile' to preserve her youth and beauty. Read more ⮕

ABB ASX: Aussie Broadband leapfrogs Vocus on internet connectionsWhile Telstra and TPG dominate the broadband market, they have been losing market share, while the third-biggest provider, Optus, has been maintaining share. Read more ⮕

MNS ASX: Magnis Energy’s multimillion-dollar customer has no revenue, againThe ASX-listed battery manufacturer has remained suspended from the ASX since early this month after auditors raised concerns about its solvency. Read more ⮕

BHP ASX: BHP floats turning Mt Arthur coal mine into hydropower projectThe mining giant is scheduled to close the Hunter operation in 2030. It has suggested the site could be used for clean energy generation rather than grazing. Read more ⮕

WHC ASX: Whitehaven’s coking coal buy to send earnings up 93pc, Citi saysThe investment bank’s brokers increased their price target on the miner’s shares despite the $5b deal being opposed by the company’s largest shareholder. Read more ⮕

Middle East war fears set markets on edge, ASX to fall sharplyFears of an escalation of the conflict pushed oil prices higher ahead of rate decisions from central banks in Japan, the US and the UK. Read more ⮕