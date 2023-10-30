‘Absolutely not correct’: Agriculture Minister slams EU over ‘disappointing’ claims

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has hit back at the EU over their claims Australia re-tabled agricultural demands, which were not consistent with previous talks between officials.“It’s disappointing that the European Union would be putting that around.”“The offer that Don Farrell had and put on the table is exactly what we’ve been flagging to the EU over the last three months,” he said.

“About three months ago, Don walked away – rightly – from the last round of negotiations because the deal that the EU was offering wasn’t good enough.”

Australian Agriculture Minister Optimistic About Lifting China's Tariffs on Australian ProductsAgriculture Minister Murray Watt expresses confidence that China will lift further tariffs on Australian products, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit Beijing. While China has agreed to review tariffs on Australian wines, efforts are ongoing to ease tensions and remove embargoes on other commodities such as lobster, beef, and sheep. Read more ⮕

Australia China relations: How the World Trade Organisation helped Australia repair its trade ties with ChinaAustralia’s resistance to Chinese coercion helped win the trade war, but the international trade organisation’s role should not be underplayed. Read more ⮕

Outgoing NFF President Fiona Simson Calls for Unity and Change in Australian AgricultureIn her valedictory speech, Fiona Simson, the outgoing president of the National Farmers Federation (NFF), emphasizes the need for unity and change in Australian agriculture. She criticizes divisive rhetoric and highlights the importance of embracing new ideas and addressing climate change. Read more ⮕

Cameron Murray Equals Ron Coote's Try-Scoring Record for KangaroosCameron Murray has equaled Ron Coote's Australian try-scoring record for the Kangaroos by scoring in six consecutive Test matches. Coote, a league legend, achieved this feat in the 1968 World Cup and continued against New Zealand in 1969. Murray's chance seemed unlikely until the last seconds of the game when he received an impressive pass from Nicho Hynes and charged over the tryline. Read more ⮕

Australia claim five-run victory over New Zealand in Cricket World Cup thrillerAustralia took a step closer to the Cricket World Cup semi-finals after a five-run win over New Zealand, but the Black Caps came perilously close to pulling off the biggest successful run chase in tournament history Read more ⮕

NSW minister urges public to call out ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards women after school coach’s deathExclusive: State’s domestic violence prevention minister says it’s ‘up to every single one of us’ to help prevent harm against women Read more ⮕