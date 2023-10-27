‘Absolute disgrace’: Ashes villain’s shock Cummins reveal over infamous Lord’s incident

Stuart Broad has revealed he called Pat Cummins an “absolute disgrace” as he was taken over by “red mist” following Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal in the Ashes.

Australia went on to win that second Test at Lord’s but were given a scare when Ben Stokes scored a swashbuckling century while Broad played the pantomime villain at the other end.Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >

“As I’m walking out to bat at Lord’s and there’s boos going at the Aussies, the captain Pat Cummins is coming on to bowl so he’s walking towards me at the end of his mark,” Broad recalled on the“He said, ‘Oh yeah, you’re hardly an upkeep of the spirit of cricket’.” headtopics.com

“Then the next 10 minutes became me being very facetious and shouting in every time, which I had huge regrets about that night,” he said.The 37-year-old said he even joined in with the Barmy Army’s chants and argued that the manner of Bairstow’s dismissal actually backfired on the Australians, who bowled poorly to Stokes.

“They sit there looking at me as if to say, ‘What are you doing?’. But the most it went on, they just went vacant. They weren’t thinking about what they were doing. They were bowling ‘slot’ to Stokesy. headtopics.com

Jonny Bairstow of England is run out by Alex Carey in controversial fashion during the Ashes. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)“You want to be out there batting and bowling, rather than thinking about the 11 different ways you can get someone out,” he said.

